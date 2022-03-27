Germany eyes buying missile defence system, Chancellor Scholz says

BERLIN, March 27 (Reuters) - Germany is considering
purchasing a missile defence system to shield against a
potential attack from Russia, Chancellor Olaf Scholz said late
on Sunday.
"This is certainly one of the issues we are discussing, and
for good reason," he told public broadcaster ARD when asked
whether Germany might buy a defence system such as Israel's Iron
Dome.
He did not specify what type of system Berlin was
considering.
When asked whether Germany aimed to procure a missile
defence system with a longer range than its existing Patriot
batteries, Scholz said: "We need to be aware that we have a
neighbour who is prepared to use violence to enforce their
interests."
The Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported earlier a missile
defence shield for the whole territory of Germany was one of the
topics discussed when Scholz met with Eberhard Zorn, Germany's
chief of defence.
Specifically, they spoke about a possible acquisition of the
Israeli "Arrow 3" system, the paper said.
The defence ministry declined to comment on the report.
Israel's defence ministry had no immediate comment.
Andreas Schwarz, a member of parliament for Scholz' Social
Democrats who is a budget spokesperson, told the newspaper such
a system made sense.
"We must protect ourselves better against the threat from
Russia. For this, we need a Germany-wide missile defence shield
quickly," he told the newspaper, adding: "The Israeli Arrow 3
system is a good solution."
In a landmark speech days after Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of
Ukraine, Scholz announced that Germany would sharply increase
its defence spending to more than 2% of its economic output and
inject 100 billion euros ($110 billion) into defence.
Moscow says the goals for what Putin calls a "special
military operation" include demilitarising and "denazifying" its
neighbour. Ukraine and its Western allies call this a pretext
for an unprovoked invasion.
Marie-Agnes Strack-Zimmermann, the head of parliament's
defence committee, said Germany should consider various options
for missile defence, including against high-flying ballistic
missiles which enter space for part of their flight.
"Israel produces such a system and it makes sense to not
only look into different scenarios but also to potentially buy
it as soon as possible," she told Welt television.
