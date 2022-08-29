Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:32 2022-08-29 am EDT
60.8000 RUB   +0.84%
03:41aGermany secures link to planned Baltic Sea renewable energy island
RE
02:56aGermany has fiscal buffers to withstand big energy shock - Scope
RE
02:25aFrench bosses ready to curb energy consumption to avoid rationing
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Germany has fiscal buffers to withstand big energy shock - Scope

08/29/2022 | 02:56am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The head of new German Finance Minister Christian Lindner is pictured in front of the ministry's logo during the handing-over of office at the German Federal Ministry of Finances in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's public finances are solid enough to withstand a major energy shock, even if persistent disruptions to gas supplies from Russia could hurt its growth prospects, credit rating agency Scope said in a study seen by Reuters on Monday.

The German economy barely grew in the second quarter, with the war in Ukraine, soaring energy prices, the COVID-19 pandemic and supply disruptions bringing it to the edge of a recession that the national central bank says is increasingly likely.

"Germany has the fiscal buffers and adequate financial reserves to weather a severe energy shock, though material damage to growth prospects could result from the continued disruptions of Russian gas supplies", Scope analysts said.

Rating Germany's sovereign debt 'AAA' grade with a stable outlook, the Scope analysts said the economy's growth prospects had deteriorated significantly due to the war in Ukraine, forecasting growth of 1.6% in 2022 and 1.7% in 2023.

They originally expected more than 4% growth this year and 3% in 2023.

In their baseline scenario, the agency said sharp rises in energy costs coupled with new disruptions to global supply chains would lead to a recession - a contraction in two successive quarters - starting in the final quarter of 2022.

Even so, Scope expected Germany's debt-to-GDP ratio to remain on course to fall below 65% by 2027 due to low interest rates and quickly recovering tax revenues after the pandemic.

Under a more pessimistic scenario with acute gas shortages, debt-to-GDP would rise to just over 75% in 2024. In comparison with European peers, this would still be modest: In Italy, the ratio is already some 150%, and in France it is around 113%.

"While economic damage would be unavoidable from Russia's 'weaponization' of its energy exports, Germany maintains ample financial capacity for further temporary relief," the Scope analysts said.

(Reporting by Rene Wagner; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Miranda Murray)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:41aGermany secures link to planned Baltic Sea renewable energy island
RE
02:56aGermany has fiscal buffers to withstand big energy shock - Scope
RE
02:25aFrench bosses ready to curb energy consumption to avoid rationing
RE
01:39aCoca-Cola HBC Begins Dobry Cola Production In Russia
MT
01:09aComputer Tech Group Dell Stops All Activities In Russia
MT
01:05aEU to discuss visa ban for Russians, training of Ukraine troops at Prague meetings
RE
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Powell Warning of More Fed -2-
DJ
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
08/28Shelling near Ukraine nuclear plant fuels disaster fears; Russia pounds Donbas
RE
08/28ZELENSKIY : Russia has 'absolute disregard for value of life'
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish