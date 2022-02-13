Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Germany hopes Putin meet will yield insight into his aims - govt source

02/13/2022
German Federal Assembly gathers to elect the new state president, in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany does not expect concrete results from Chancellor Olaf Scholz's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin this week but hopes to gain insight into what he hopes to achieve with the military build-up on the border of Ukraine, a German government source said on Sunday.

Scholz is set to travel on Tuesday to Moscow to meet Putin, hot on the heels of his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, as part of a whirlwind of diplomatic meetings aiming to prevent a fresh Russian attack on Ukraine.

The source said Scholz would make it clear to Putin that the Western partners stood united in their stance that any aggression would prompt "painful, considerable sanctions" on Russia.

"He will also underscore that we are not just ready to dialogue, but we insist on de-escalation and the withdrawal of the troop build-up that can only be interpreted as a threat," the source said.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Sarah Marsh; editing by Tom Sims)


© Reuters 2022
