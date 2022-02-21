Germany must regulate gas storage to secure supplies - Habeck

DUESSELDORF, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Germany must introduce
regulation that commits its privately operated gas storage
facility to have full capacity before winter to avoid the kind
of energy crunch gripping the country, Economy Minister Robert
Habeck said on Monday.
Germany's gas storage facilities are at historically low
levels and fears that a possible war between Russia and Ukraine
could worsen an energy crisis in Europe has raised the pressure
on Chancellor Olaf Scholz to secure supplies.
"The storage facilities should be full and we must have an
option to control the filling up of the reserves," Habeck said
in a speech to business leaders in the western state of North
Rhine-Westphalia.
Germany, which relies mainly on Russian gas for heating and
manufacturing, fears that Russia could retaliate against any
Western sanctions over its planned recognition of two
Russia-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent
entities by cutting supplies to Europe.
An energy crunch in Europe that drove up prices resulted in
Germany entering the winter months with low reserves, which at
the start of February stood at just under 35% full, the lowest
ever for this time of the year.
The storage industry is privately organised but handling
fees for storage services are regulated.
Habeck said regulation requiring the private sector to
ensure storage facilities are full was a better option than the
state buying gas to secure supplies. He said there was enough
gas for this winter.
The Kremlin has said President Vladimir Putin plans to
shortly sign a decree recognising the eastern Ukrainian regions
of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent entities, raising the risk
of Russian troops entering Ukraine and sparking a war.
Options for the state to intervene in both boosting storage
and withdrawals are limited under current rules.
High prices and low gas stocks have also stoked fears that
industry and households could run short, or pay over the odds,
for supplies.
Germany's 24 billion cubic metres of gas storage capacity
equates to around a quarter of annual domestic consumption.
