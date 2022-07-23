Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:42 2022-07-22 pm EDT
57.9250 RUB   -0.14%
01:56aUk military intelligence says russia is likely attempting to slo…
RE
01:55aUk military intelligence-in last 48 hours heavy fighting has bee…
RE
07/22U.S. pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Germany's Schaeuble calls on Berlin to help fund French nukes - report

07/23/2022 | 02:00am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Inaugural session of the German Parliament in Berlin

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany should contribute towards the costs of France's nuclear arsenal as the threat of nuclear war with Russia looms over Europe, German political veteran Wolfgang Schaeuble said in an interview published on Saturday.

"Now that Putin's accomplices are threatening a nuclear strike every day, one thing is clear to me: we need nuclear deterrence at the European level as well," Schaeuble, a former finance minister who has served as a member of the German parliament for five decades, told the Welt am Sonntag newspaper.

France has such weapons, he said, adding: "In our own interest, we Germans must make a financial contribution to the French nuclear force in return for a joint nuclear deterrent."

The conservative, who has long been a passionate supporter of European integration, became a European household name during the 2012 eurozone debt crisis, when fans hailed him as a guardian of fiscal rectitude even as opponents accused him of imposing damaging austerity on Greece and other indebted countries.

Asked whether his proposal would give Berlin a say on using nuclear weapons, the former conservative minister said France and Germany would have to come to an agreement as neighbours and NATO partners.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the most serious crisis in relations between Moscow and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, when many people feared the world was on the brink of nuclear war.

France - one of three NATO members with nuclear weapons, alongside the United States and Britain - has around 300 nuclear warheads in its arsenal, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

(Writing by Rachel More; editing by Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:56aUk military intelligence says russia is likely attempting to slo…
RE
01:55aUk military intelligence-in last 48 hours heavy fighting has bee…
RE
07/22U.S. pledges more military aid to Ukraine, peace seems far off
RE
07/22Lithuania lifts ban on rail transport of goods into Russian exclave -agencies
RE
07/22Ukraine, Russia sign deal to reopen grain export ports
RE
07/22Materials Down Amid Doubts on Cyclical-Sector Rebound -- Materials Roundup
DJ
07/22ZELENSKIY : Ukraine has around $10 bln worth of grain available for sale
RE
07/22Zelenskiy says there may be some provocations by russia, attempt…
RE
07/22Ukraine's zelenskiy says about 20 million tonnes of last year's…
RE
07/22Wheat Plunges Following Russia-Ukraine Deal Signing -- Daily Grain Highlights
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish