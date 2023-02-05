Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:20:26 2023-02-04 am EST
70.5500 RUB   -0.11%
06:13aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:44aSaudi minister warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages
RE
04:55aBattlefield strength swiftest way to Ukraine peace - UK Foreign Secretary
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Germany's Scholz: Putin has not threatened me or Germany - Bild

02/05/2023 | 02:53am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Chancellor Scholz meets with state premiers in Berlin

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin in his telephone conversations with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "has not made any threats against me or Germany," Scholz said in an interview with Sunday newspaper Bild am Sonntag.

Former British prime minister Boris Johnson, speaking to the BBC for a documentary early this week, said the Russian leader had threatened him with a missile strike that would "only take a minute." The Kremlin said Johnson was lying.

Scholz said the conversations he had with Putin made it clear they had very different views of the war in Ukraine, which Russia calls a "special military operation."

"I make it very clear to Putin that Russia has sole responsibility for the war," Scholz said.

"Russia has invaded its neighbour for no reason, in order to take parts of Ukraine or the whole country under its control," Scholz said.

Because it was Germany's view that Russia's actions violated Europe's peace framework, it was providing Ukraine with financial, humanitarian and military help, he said.

There is an agreement with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy that weapons supplied by the West must only be used on Ukrainian and not on Russian territory, Scholz said.

"We have a consensus on that," he said.

Putin casts the military operation in Ukraine as a fight to "disarm" his neighbour, a fellow former Soviet republic, and defend Russia against an aggressive West. Ukraine and the West call it an illegal war to expand Russian territory.

Putin this week evoked the spirit of the Soviet army that defeated Nazi German forces at Stalingrad 80 years ago to declare that Russia would defeat a Ukraine supposedly in the grip of a new incarnation of Nazism.

Amid mounting international pressure last month, the German government announced the planned delivery of modern Leopard 2 tanks from army stocks. Scholz said any arms delivery was carefully coordinated with western allies, to avoid further escalations.

(Reporting by Vera Eckert, Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:13aReuters-schedule/…
RE
05:44aSaudi minister warns sanctions, underinvestment may cause energy shortages
RE
04:55aBattlefield strength swiftest way to Ukraine peace - UK Foreign Secretary
RE
03:11aFierce fighting in north of Ukraine's Bakhmut, says Russian head of Wagner militia
RE
02:53aGermany's Scholz: Putin has not threatened me or Germany - Bild
RE
01:55aUkraine's forces still hold Bilohorivka, last part of Luhansk region - governor
RE
12:56aCyprus heads to polls to pick new president with runoff expected
RE
02/04Saudi energy minister warns sanctions could result in energy shortages
RE
02/04Ukraine's Zelenskiy says situation at the front getting tougher
RE
02/04Iran signs $900 mln deal with local firm to develop Gulf gas field
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish