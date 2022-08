He said Germany had recognised early on the threat of Russia using its fossil exports as a tool to influence other countries and had taken steps to ensure energy security.

"All the decisions that we have made ... are geared toward precisely this goal, that we as a country can survive the winter," Scholz said in a news conference following a cabinet retreat near Berlin.

(Reporting by Paul Carrel and Sarah Marsh; Writing by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan)