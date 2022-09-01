Log in
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  09:25 2022-09-01 am EDT
60.2970 RUB   +1.55%
Germany should not rely on gas coming via Nord Stream 1 in winter - minister

09/01/2022 | 09:33am EDT
German Economy Minister Habeck visits companies hit by energy crisis

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany should not rely on gas being delivered through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia over the winter, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

(Reporting by Markus Wacket; Writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)


© Reuters 2022
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish