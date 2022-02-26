Germany to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, missiles - Scholz
02/26/2022 | 01:15pm EST
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will supply Ukraine with 1,000 anti-tank weapons and 500 Stinger surface-to-air missiles from Bundeswehr stocks so it can defend itself against Russia, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Saturday.
"The Russian invasion of Ukraine marks a turning point. It is our duty to do our best to support Ukraine in defending itself against Putin's invading army," Scholz said on Twitter.
(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Maria Sheahan)