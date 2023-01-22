Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:59:57 2023-01-22 am EST
67.2300 RUB   -2.71%
02:15pTOTAL coalition row over battle tanks: but Scholz remains silent
DP
01:39pGermany will coordinate with allies on Ukraine weapons decisions
RE
12:21pBoris Johnson meets Zelenskiy on visit to Ukraine
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Germany will coordinate with allies on Ukraine weapons decisions

01/22/2023 | 01:39pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Eurosatory international defense and security trade fair in Villepinte

PARIS (Reuters) -German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, under pressure to allow the shipment of German-made tanks to Ukraine, said on Sunday all decisions on weapons deliveries would be made in coordination with allies including the United States.

Last week Germany and Western allies reached no decision on whether Germany would agree to send Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine, or permit other countries that have them to do so, despite Ukraine's pleas for modern tanks to boost its defence efforts.

Scholz, asked at a news conference in Paris about providing tanks to Ukraine, said all weapons deliveries to Ukraine so far had taken place in close coordination with Western partners. "We will do that in the future," he said.

Speaking at the same news conference, French President Emmanuel Macron said he did not rule out the possibility of sending Leclerc tanks to Ukraine.

Macron said that sending tanks must not escalate the situation, must take into account the time to train Ukrainians to be effective, and must not endanger France's own security.

"Regarding the Leclercs, I asked the Army minister to work on it, but nothing has been ruled out," Macron said, adding that the move would have to be coordinated with allies such as Germany in the coming days and weeks.

German sources have told Reuters they would allow German-made tanks to be sent to Ukraine to help its defence against Russia if the United States agrees to send its own tanks. But U.S. officials have said President Joe Biden's administration is not poised to send its own tanks, including the M1 Abrams.

Scholz was in Paris with top leaders of his government for a meeting with his French counterparts.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Holmes)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:15pTOTAL coalition row over battle tanks: but Scholz r..
DP
01:39pGermany will coordinate with allies on Ukraine weapons decisions
RE
12:21pBoris Johnson meets Zelenskiy on visit to Ukraine
RE
12:14pGermany and France vow support for Ukraine, including military
RE
10:32aAmerican lawmakers urge U.S. to ship Abrams tanks to Ukraine
RE
09:03aEscalation in coalition dispute over battle tanks for Ukraine
DP
09:02aBritain's former PM Boris Johnson visits Kyiv, pledges help
RE
04:52aUK says it still wants Ukraine to get German-made tanks
RE
03:04aPutin ally says West's deliveries of new weapons to Kyiv will lead to global catastroph..
RE
02:29aTreasury's Yellen breaks ground on rural electrification project in Senegal
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish