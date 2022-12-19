Ghana To Suspend Some External Debt Payments

By Alexander Saeedy

Ghana's Ministry of Finance said on Monday that it was suspending payments on some of its external debts, setting the stage for the country to careen into default.

Ghana said in a press release that it needed to turn off foreign debt payments in order to preserve the government's financial resources, including the central bank's foreign-exchange reserves.

The moratorium on debt payments will apply to the country's eurobonds, commercial term loans, and most of its bilateral debt, while payments will continue on multilateral debts and new debt issued after Dec. 19, the Ministry of Finance said.

Last week, the IMF and Ghana reached a preliminary agreement on a $3 billion bailout to help support the government's finances, which have been struggling amid rising global interest rates, the strong dollar and the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

