  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:47 2022-12-19 am EST
67.3750 RUB   +5.27%
11:54aHyundai lays off staff after idling Russian plant since March
RE
11:53aGhana To Suspend Some External Debt Payments
DJ
11:43aPolish PM says EU gas cap deal means end of Russian market manipulation
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Ghana To Suspend Some External Debt Payments

12/19/2022 | 11:53am EST
By Alexander Saeedy


Ghana's Ministry of Finance said on Monday that it was suspending payments on some of its external debts, setting the stage for the country to careen into default.

Ghana said in a press release that it needed to turn off foreign debt payments in order to preserve the government's financial resources, including the central bank's foreign-exchange reserves.

The moratorium on debt payments will apply to the country's eurobonds, commercial term loans, and most of its bilateral debt, while payments will continue on multilateral debts and new debt issued after Dec. 19, the Ministry of Finance said.

Last week, the IMF and Ghana reached a preliminary agreement on a $3 billion bailout to help support the government's finances, which have been struggling amid rising global interest rates, the strong dollar and the economic fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.


Write to Alexander Saeedy at alexander.saeedy@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-19-22 1153ET

