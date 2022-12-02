Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:22 2022-12-02 pm EST
61.5700 RUB   +0.60%
02:55pWheat plunges to 3-month low on export competition
RE
02:49pGlobal Energy Efficiency Investments Advance in 2022 Amid Ukraine War-Induced Crisis, IEA Says
MT
02:45pSyria resisting Russia's efforts to broker Turkey summit, sources say
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Group cut Banksy mural off battle-scarred Ukraine wall - governor

12/02/2022 | 02:25pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
World-renowned graffiti artist Banksy unveiled a work in the Ukrainian town of Hostomel

KYIV (Reuters) - A group of people tried to take a mural by graffiti artist Banksy on Friday by cutting away a section of battle-scarred wall where it was painted, the governor of Kyiv region said.

The group managed to slice off a section of board and plaster bearing the image of a woman in a gas mask and dressing gown holding a fire extinguisher on the side of a scorched building.

But they were spotted at the scene in the city of Hostomel near Kyiv and the mural was retrieved, Oleksiy Kuleba said in a statement.

The image was still intact and police were protecting it, he added.

"These images are, after all, symbols of our struggle against the enemy ... We'll do everything to preserve these works of street art as a symbol of our victory," he said.

Banksy, whose work can sell for millions of dollars on the art market, confirmed he had painted the mural and six others last month in places that were badly affected by heavy fighting after Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.

One of the other murals shows a girl gymnast performing a handstand on a small pile of concrete rubble. Another shows an old man having a bath.

Police published images of the yellow wall in Hostomel, with a large patch cut all the way back to the brickwork. A number of people were arrested at the scene, they said.

Russia's war in Ukraine is now in its tenth month. Moscow's forces were pushed back from around Kyiv in the first phase of the war, but fighting rages on in the east and south.

(Reporting by Tom Balmforth; editing by Andrew Heavens)

By Tom Balmforth


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:55pWheat plunges to 3-month low on export competition
RE
02:49pGlobal Energy Efficiency Investments Advance in 2022 Amid Ukraine War-Induced Crisis, I..
MT
02:45pSyria resisting Russia's efforts to broker Turkey summit, sources say
RE
02:34pRussia 'open' to talks on Ukraine but presses demands from West
RE
02:25pAnalysis-Energy hungry Europe can't look to U.S. shale to fill any OPEC gap
RE
02:25pGroup cut Banksy mural off battle-scarred Ukraine wall - governor
RE
02:01pU.S. designates Iran, China as countries of concern over religious freedom
RE
01:46pBiden trial balloon to Putin on Ukraine appears to quickly pop
RE
12:53pUrals oil discount widens as freight rates for Russian oil jump - traders, Reuters calc..
RE
12:24pBulgaria to allow exports of some products of LUKOIL Neftochim oil refinery
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish