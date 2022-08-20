Guterres says U.N. working with U.S. and EU to get Russian food to markets

ISTANBUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - U.N. Secretary-General Antonio
Guterres said on Saturday the United Nations is working with the
United States and European Union to overcome obstacles to
Russian food and fertilisers reaching world markets.
Guterres said that under a U.N.-brokered deal agreed in
Turkey last month to resume Ukraine's grain exports cut off
since Russia's invasion in February, more than 650,000 metric
tonnes of grain and other food was already being exported.
"The other part of this package deal is the unimpeded access
to the global markets of Russian food and fertiliser, which are
not subject to sanctions," Guterres said in Istanbul, where he
visited a coordination centre overseeing the exports.
He said those countries that imposed sanctions on Russia
over its invasion of Ukraine had made clear that the measures
did not apply to food and fertilisers, but added there had
nevertheless been a "chilling effect" on exports.
"There are a certain number of obstacles and difficulties
that need to be overcome in relation to shipping... to insurance
and... finance," Guterres told a news conference alongside
Turkey's Defence Minister Hulusi Akar.
Guterres said the United Nations was working with Washington
and the European Union to remove those obstacles.
"Getting more food and fertiliser out of Ukraine and Russia
is crucial to further calm commodity markets and lower prices
for consumers," he said.
Russia and Ukraine accounted for around a third of global
wheat exports before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, which Moscow
calls a special military operation. Russia is also a major
exporter of fertiliser.
(Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing
by David Clarke and Gareth Jones)