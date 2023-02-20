Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:13:55 2023-02-21 am EST
74.9500 RUB   +2.66%
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

HSBC RECOGNISES $300 MILLION LOSS ON EXPECTED SALE OF RUSSIA BUS…

02/20/2023 | 11:51pm EST
HSBC RECOGNISES $300 MILLION LOSS ON EXPECTED SALE OF RUSSIA BUSINESS


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:20aHSBC takes $300 million hit on Russia business sale, says deal on track for 2023
RE
12:19aRussia's space cargo ship likely damaged by external impact - Roscosmos
RE
12:17aEMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Subdued as Rate Worries Linger
DJ
02/21India's Steel Imports from Russia Hits Eight-Year High
MT
02/20China stocks subdued, Hong Kong falls as geopolitical, recovery woes weigh
RE
02/20Hsbc recognises $300 million loss on expected sale of russia bus…
RE
02/20China's top diplomat to arrive in Moscow Tuesday afternoon - TASS
RE
02/20Hsbc expects to complete sale of russia business in first half 2…
RE
02/20Putin set for major Ukraine war speech after Biden walks streets of Kyiv
RE
02/20Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Mostly Lower Amid Worries..
DJ
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral