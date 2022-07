Health-care companies were more or less flat amid mixed earnings.

Medical-equipment maker Royal Philips fell sharply after it reported a swing to a net loss for the second quarter, which it blamed on a number of issues including pandemic-related lockdowns in China, inflationary pressures and the Russia-Ukraine war.

McKesson rose after the drug wholesaler boosted its quarterly dividend.

