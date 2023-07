STORY: Video obtained by Reuters showed a fire burning inside the Spaso-Preobrazhenskyi Cathedral, or the Transfiguration Cathedral.

It is located in Odesa's historic city center which is a UNESCO World Heritage site.

Russia's Defence Ministry reported strikes on targets in the area but denied it had struck the cathedral and said the building had probably been hit by a Ukrainian anti-aircraft missile.

Oleh Kiper, governor of the Odesa region, said one person had been killed and 19 injured, including four children.