  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  11:08 2022-11-22 am EST
60.6500 RUB   +0.15%
11:35aHuawei separates Russia business from other CIS countries -source
11:24aExplainer-Europe's much-debated plan to cap gas prices
10:05aEvoking Castro, Putin and Cuban leader pledge to deepen ties
News 
Most relevantAll News

Huawei separates Russia business from other CIS countries -source

11/22/2022 | 11:35am EST
FILE PHOTO: Viva Technology conference dedicated to innovation and startups at Porte de Versailles exhibition center, in Paris

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Chinese telecoms giant Huawei is separating its corporate division in Russia and Belarus from other CIS countries, a source close to the company told Reuters on Tuesday.

Russia's Vedomosti daily first reported the move, citing sources. The other countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States, made up of former Soviet republics, will now fall under the supervision of Huawei's office in Bahrain.

Work to make the change has started and the new arrangement will officially become operational at the start of 2023, the source told Reuters.

Huawei did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vedomosti in September reported that Huawei had moved some employees in Russia to Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Alexander Marrow; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)


© Reuters 2022
