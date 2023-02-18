Hungary must bolster judiciary 'very soon' to recover billions from EU - top official

BRUSSELS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Hungary must bolster the
independence of its judiciary "very soon" to stand a realistic
chance of getting any of the 15.4 billion euros envisaged for
Budapest from the European Union's COVID recovery stimulus, a
senior EU official said.
Hungary can receive some 5.8 billion euros ($6.20 billion)
in free grants and a further 9.6 billion euros in cheap loans
from the EU, but the bloc has suspended any payments until
Budapest implements reforms to improve judicial independence and
tackle corruption.
"They will have to adopt laws, which will strengthen the
position of the judges, which will strengthen the
anti-corruption actions," Vera Jourova, a deputy head of the
European Commission, said after a Hungarian delegation held
talks at the Brussels-based EU executive this week.
Jourova, who is responsible for upholding democratic
standards in the 27-nation union, added that improving public
procurement in Hungary was another requirement.
"These are very concrete things, which the Hungarian
government has promised to correct or install very soon... time
works against them," she said in comments cleared for
publication late on Friday.
Hungary and Poland are the EU'S only member states lagging
behind in getting the funds, amid long-standing criticism from
the Commission that their nationalist, populist governments are
damaging democracy and the rule of law.
Last year, Brussels suspended the recovery funds for
Budapest and proposed freezing another 7.5 billion euros that
Hungary would normally receive from the EU budget as part of
funds transferred to poorer member states in the bloc.
European taxpayers "don't want their money to go to places
where there is no respect for rule of law, where life is very
difficult for the LGBT people or other minorities", Jourova
said.
NO TRUST
During his 12 years in power, Hungarian Prime Minister
Viktor Orban has had many bitter run-ins with Brussels over the
rights of gays and migrants, as well as his tightening of state
controls over NGOs, academics, the courts and media.
But under pressure from a double-digit inflation at home, he
has sought to strike a deal with Brussels on the money, while
also wrangling with the EU on subjects including support for
Ukraine and punishing Russia for invading its neighbour.
In his state of the nation speech on Saturday, Orban said EU
sanctions against Russia were an example of wrong policies
pushed by the Commission.
"Instead of help, we only get new and new sanctions from
Brussels. The Brussels bureaucracy, with a deliberate ill will,
did not give Hungary and Poland the share from the European
recovery programme that we are entitled to," he said.
"We did not get the money in 2022, in the most difficult
year, that member states took out as a joint loan, and we
Hungarians will have to repay our due share of that. They are
nitpicking about the state of rule of law in Hungary."
The EU Commission has put an end-year deadline on accessing
the COVID funds, though several countries have already said they
need more time to spend the large emergency aid package.
Hungary, however, has yet to win the Commission's approval
before it can access the money, and first has to fulfil more
than 20 conditions - or "milestones" - related to the judiciary,
public procurement and corruption.
"Those supermilestones for the judiciary have to be done
soon" for that to be realistic, said Jourova.
The bloc has also long frowned at what international
watchdogs say is Orban channelling EU funds to associates to
entrench himself in power. Orban says Hungary is no more corrupt
than others.
"Unfortunately, at this stage Hungarian government has a
deficit of trust," said Jourova of tense relations with
Budapest. ($1 = 0.9351 euros)
(Additional reporting by Krisztina Than, Writing by Gabriela
Baczynska, Editing by Clelia Oziel)