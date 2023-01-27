Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  02:27:04 2023-01-27 am EST
69.2410 RUB   -0.37%
02:33aHungary will veto EU sanctions on Russian on nuclear energy - PM Orban
RE
01:11aIndia's Crude Oil Imports from Russia May Reach New Highs in Near Future
MT
12:59aIndia's sunoil imports rise to record as Russia-Ukraine fight for market share
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Hungary will veto EU sanctions on Russian on nuclear energy - PM Orban

01/27/2023 | 02:33am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Hungary PM Orban holds international media briefing, in Budapest

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - Hungary will veto any European Union sanctions against Russia affecting nuclear energy, Prime Minister Viktor Orban told state radio on Friday.

Ukraine has called on the 27-nation EU to include Russian state nuclear energy company Rosatom in sanctions but Hungary, which has a Russian-built nuclear plant it plans to expand with Rosatom, has blocked that.

Orban reiterated in an interview that sanctions on nuclear energy "must obviously be vetoed".

"We will not allow the plan to include nuclear energy into the sanctions be implemented," the Hungarian premier said. "This is out of the question."

EU-member Hungary has repeatedly criticised EU sanctions on Russia over its invasion of neighbouring Ukraine, saying they failed to weaken Russia meaningfully, while they risk destroying the European economy.

The West has not imposed sanctions on Rosatom since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Hungary's Paks nuclear power plant has four small Russian-built VVER 440 reactors with a combined capacity of about 2,000 megawatts, which started operating between 1982 and 1987.

It generates about half its power and the plant gets its nuclear fuel from Russia.

Under a deal signed in 2014 with Russia, Hungary aims to expand the Paks plant with two Russian-made VVER reactors with a capacity of 1.2 gigawatts each.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
02:33aHungary will veto EU sanctions on Russian on nuclear energy - PM Orban
RE
01:11aIndia's Crude Oil Imports from Russia May Reach New Highs in Near Future
MT
12:59aIndia's sunoil imports rise to record as Russia-Ukraine fight for market share
RE
12:16aNews Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:14aElectric vehicles throw Palladium's mega-rally into reverse
RE
12:07aSoybeans, corn, wheat set for weekly gains on strong demand
RE
12:04aSuggested Uniper Breakup Draws Flak from Employee Representative
MT
01/26US Accuses China’s Spacety of Assisting Russia's Wagner in Ukraine Effort
MT
01/26Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Broadly Higher
DJ
01/26Japan tightens Russia sanctions after deadly missile strikes in Ukraine
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBearish