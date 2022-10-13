Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:41 2022-10-13 am EDT
63.2970 RUB   -0.79%
IKEA lets around 10,000 staff go in Russia -AFP

10/13/2022 | 08:52am EDT
Customers shop in IKEA store in Moscow

MOSCOW (Reuters) - IKEA has now let go around 10,000 employees in Russia as it makes its exit from the country, the French news agency AFP quoted the company as saying on Thursday, as the Swedish furniture giant reported record annual sales.

IKEA, the world's biggest furniture brand, shut down its Russian stores in March and said it would sell factories, close offices and reduce its 15,000-strong workforce in Russia.

The company had said it would continue to pay staff until the end of August.

Jesper Brodin, the CEO of Ingka group, owner of IKEA's stores, told AFP that it had had to lay off around 10,000 of its 12,000 retail employees in Russia.

Brodin said Ingka had not yet decided whether to sell the IKEA stores in Russia. Ingka's shopping malls remain open.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
08:52aIKEA lets around 10,000 staff go in Russia -AFP
RE
08:50aPutin touts Turkey gas hub while Europe frets over supply
RE
08:32aPutin seeks to kindle anti-Western sentiment among Asian leaders
RE
08:00aThe key economies to track for industry decarbonisa..
RE
08:00aPalestinian leader does not trust America but happy with Russia
RE
07:48aRussian-installed governor of Ukraine's Kherson urges residents to evacuate
RE
07:28aPower largely restored in Ukraine after Russian attacks - grid operator
RE
07:25aMobile operator Veon may spin off Russian Beeline -Izvestia cites sources
RE
07:19aSocGen's Thursday Outlook for Currencies, Bonds, Macroeconomics, Policy Events
MT
07:03aIKEA reports record sales as price hikes offset weakening consumer confidence
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish