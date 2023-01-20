Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  07:16:50 2023-01-20 am EST
68.5582 RUB   -0.34%
07:24aIKEA sees higher demand in Europe driven by home furnishings - CEO
RE
07:18aFed's Brainard Lends Support to Slowing Pace of Interest-Rate Rises
DJ
07:10aBulgaria to almost double natural gas storage capacity
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

IKEA sees higher demand in Europe driven by home furnishings - CEO

01/20/2023 | 07:24am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
IKEA opens its store in Nice

DAVOS, Switzerland (Reuters) - Ingka Group, the owner of most IKEA stores, sees demand in Europe to continue rising in the current fiscal year, driven by strong demand for home furnishings that has outlasted coronavirus lockdowns, the company's CEO said.

"We are right now optimistic that this would be a good year for us ... we predict growth for this year," Jesper Brodin said on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos.

Interest in life-at-home products, a segment which saw an increased interest during the pandemic as people spent more time in their houses during lockdowns and working from home, has sustained, Brodin told the Reuters Global Markets Forum.

"Interest continues to be high. We see that in the numbers of visitations in our web, in our stores and also in our sales number," Brodin said.

"It seems to me that there is a longer effect of the pandemic," he said. "We see of course the continuous trend that people are investing in their home office."

Ingka Group, the main franchisee to brand owner Inter IKEA, which is in charge of supply, increased prices last year to offset higher input costs, counter soaring inflation and supply chain disruptions, and to compensate for its wind-down in Russia.

"While prices were increased last year, IKEA has started investing in decreasing prices of certain products this fiscal year," Brodin said.

Brodin said the business faced multiple risks from geopolitical tension, technological disruptions and climate change.

He said the company was investing in renewable energy and electric vehicles as well as looking at the raw materials it uses. "We want to make ourselves climate proof. We want our business to be long-term resilient," he said.

For daily Davos updates in your inbox sign up for the Reuters Daily Briefing here.

Join GMF, hosted on Refinitiv Messenger, here.

(Reporting by Divya Chowdhury in Davos and Savio Shetty in Mumbai; Editing by Alison Williams)

By Divya Chowdhury and Savio Shetty


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
07:24aIKEA sees higher demand in Europe driven by home furnishings - CEO
RE
07:18aFed's Brainard Lends Support to Slowing Pace of Interest-Rate Rises
DJ
07:10aBulgaria to almost double natural gas storage capacity
RE
07:09aDavos 2023: Big oil comes in from the cold on energy transition
RE
07:06aEU's Borrell: Europe prepared to provide heavy tanks to Ukraine
RE
07:01aYellen says Russian oil price cap could save African countries $6 billion annually
RE
07:00aWintershall: Participation in Nord Stream 2 made sense at the time
DP
06:46aEuropean Natural Gas Prices Drop Amid Ample Inventories, Strong LNG Imports, ANZ Bank S..
MT
06:45aThird floating LNG terminal arrives in Germany
RE
06:32aUkraine allies summit opens, pressuring for tanks
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish