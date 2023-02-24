IMF flags debt restructuring hurdles, says banning crypto should be an option

BENGALURU, Feb 25 (Reuters) - There are some
disagreements over restructuring debt for distressed economies,
the chief of the International Monetary Fund said on Saturday on
the sidelines of a G20 meeting, adding that banning private
cryptocurrencies should be an option.
India's G20 presidency comes at a time when its South
Asian neighbours Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan are seeking
urgent IMF funds due to an economic slowdown caused by the
COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine war.
China, the world's largest bilateral creditor, urged G20
nations on Friday to conduct a fair, objective and in-depth
analysis of the causes of global debt issues as clamour grows
for lenders to take a large haircut, or accept losses, on loans.
"On debt restructuring, while there are still some
disagreements, we now have the global sovereign debt roundtable
with consideration of all public and private creditors," IMF
Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters after the
roundtable she co-chaired with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala
Sitharaman.
"We just finished a session in which it was clear that there
is a commitment to bridge differences for the benefit of
countries."
Apart from restructuring debt, regulating
cryptocurrencies is another priority area for India, which
Georgieva agreed with.
"We have to differentiate between central bank digital
currencies that are backed by the state and stable coins, and
crypto assets that are privately issued," Georgieva said.
"There has to be very strong push for regulation... if
regulation fails, if you're slow to do it, then we should not
take off the table banning those assets, because they may create
financial stability risk."
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed, Sarita Chaganti Singh and Shivangi
Acharya; writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by Krishna N. Das)