IMF head says new lending to Ukraine could be 'sizeable'

IMF managing director visited Kyiv this week
Ukraine's economy has been hit hard by Russian invasion
WASHINGTON/KYIV, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Ukraine could secure
"sizeable support" from the International Monetary Fund under a
new, longer-term program, and its economy should see a gradual
recovery over the course of this year, IMF Managing Director
Kristalina Georgieva said on Tuesday.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said this week Ukraine hopes to
agree a $15 billion multi-year program with the Fund in what
could be the largest loan package for the country since Russia's
full-scale invasion a year ago.
"Based on the performance of the Ukrainian authorities, we
are confident that it could be a sizeable support from us,"
Georgieva said during a call with media a day after a one-day
visit to Kyiv.
"We are in the process of discussing with Ukrainian
authorities what will be the components of the program, the
duration of the program. We are certainly talking about the
longer duration, because clearly Ukrainian policy challenges are
not going to evaporate any time soon."
Deputy U.S. Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, speaking in
Washington, welcomed IMF support for Ukraine, saying it
demonstrated the international community's long-term commitment.
Separately, the World Bank's vice president for Europe
and Central Asia said the bank now estimated that Russian
attacks had resulted in five times the damage to Ukraine's
energy infrastructure since the last estimate in June 2022.
During her visit, Georgieva met President Volodymyr
Zelenskiy, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, Finance Minister Serhiy
Marchenko and Central Bank Governor Andriy Pyshnyi, and said she
was heartbroken to see the widespread destruction and suffering
caused by Russia's invasion.
"Yet, as I stood in front of destroyed buildings in Kyiv and
Irpin yesterday, I was also able to experience first hand the
resilience of the people of Ukraine," she said. "I was truly
inspired by their determination to persevere under these
extremely difficult conditions."
PRAISE FOR UKRAINE
In a statement issued in Warsaw, Poland after her visit to
Ukraine, Georgieva lauded the Ukrainian authorities for their
"impressive economic management" and their vision to move to
transformational recovery and EU accession.
The IMF has provided Ukraine with $2.7 billion in two
emergency loans since Feb. 24, 2022, finance ministry data
showed. For the past four months, Ukraine has worked with the
IMF under an economic policy monitoring program which was a
prerequisite to establishing the full-fledged lending program.
Ukraine depends heavily on foreign financial aid and the
IMF's involvement is crucial to catalyze support from other
foreign backers and reassure investors that the country's
economic policies are sound.
Georgieva said she was particularly impressed with the level
of tax collection and efforts to keep inflation at bay.
The finance ministry said it had collected about 919.3
billion hryvnias ($25 billion) in various taxes and duties in
2022. Overall budget revenues totaled 1.491 trillion hryvnias,
including about $32 billion in foreign aid. Consumer price
inflation reached 26.7% in 2022, lower than initially forecast.
Georgieva said the IMF expected to see gradual recovery by
Ukraine's economy throughout 2023. Ukraine lost about one third
of its gross domestic product last year.
"Ukraine is strong because its government and its people are
strong and it is strong because the financial support for
Ukraine is predictable and delivered in a timely manner," she
said. "We have to keep going the same way in 2023 as we have
done in 2022."
