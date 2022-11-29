IMF's Georgieva, WTO leader: Don't 'pull the plug' on global trade

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that globalization was facing its biggest challenge since World War Two in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine. "But don't throw the baby out with the bathwater," she said. "Don't pull the plug on trade that makes us all better."

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the WTO estimated that breaking the global economy into two trading blocs would reduce global gross domestic product by 5% in the longer term.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)