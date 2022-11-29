Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:17 2022-11-29 pm EST
60.8300 RUB   +1.45%
01:33pIMF's Georgieva, WTO leader: Don't 'pull the plug' on global trade
RE
01:26pUkrainian soldiers face a new adversary: muddy trenches
RE
01:18pWheat steadies on hopes China will ease COVID-19 measures
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

IMF's Georgieva, WTO leader: Don't 'pull the plug' on global trade

11/29/2022 | 01:33pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
German Chancellor Scholz meets with representatives of international financial and economic organizations in Berlin

(Reuters) - The leaders of the International Monetary Fund and the World Trade Organization on Tuesday warned against the negative impact of deglobalization for the global economy, arguing instead for smart moves to diversify supply chains.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told reporters after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that globalization was facing its biggest challenge since World War Two in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia's war in Ukraine. "But don't throw the baby out with the bathwater," she said. "Don't pull the plug on trade that makes us all better."

WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said the WTO estimated that breaking the global economy into two trading blocs would reduce global gross domestic product by 5% in the longer term.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Andrea Shalal; Editing by Chris Reese)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
01:33pIMF's Georgieva, WTO leader: Don't 'pull the plug' on global..
RE
01:26pUkrainian soldiers face a new adversary: muddy tren..
RE
01:18pWheat steadies on hopes China will ease COVID-19 measures
RE
01:01pWestern governments struggle to agree on Russian oil price cap
RE
12:44pBank of Russia open to relaxing curbs on non-residents transactions if sanctions eased
RE
12:40pVenezuela revived opposition talks highlight strengthened Maduro position
RE
12:05pIndia eyes bumper wheat harvest in 2023 as record prices lead to more sowing
RE
11:57aChina likely to have 1,500 nuclear warheads by 2035..
RE
11:52aPipeHawk makes loss; orders beginning to recover and company expanding
AN
11:45aRyanair in talks to expand into Egypt and Libya, CEO says
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish