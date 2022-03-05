Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

IMF says war in Ukraine will have 'severe impact' on global economy

03/05/2022 | 11:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Saturday said it expected to bring Ukraine's request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing to its board for approval as early next week and was in talks about funding options with authorities in neighboring Moldova.

In a statement, the global lender said the war in Ukraine was already driving energy and grain prices higher, and had sent a wave of more than 1 million refugees to neighboring countries, while triggering unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

"While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious," the IMF said. "The ongoing war and associated sanctions will also have a severe impact on the global economy."

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal and David Lawder, Editing by Franklin Paul)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:58aIMF says war in Ukraine will have 'severe impact' on global economy
RE
11:57aIMF says war in Ukraine will have 'severe impact' on global economy
RE
11:52aItalian, German public broadcasters suspend reporting in Russia over new media law
RE
11:26aPutin says Western sanctions are akin to declaration of war
RE
11:05aUkrainian websites under 'nonstop' attack - cyber watchdog agency
RE
10:51aRussia protests to U.S. envoy over senator's call to 'take out' Putin
RE
10:45aEvacuation trains from war zone pour into Lviv in western Ukraine
RE
10:05aRussia vows proportionate sanctions against British interests
RE
09:44aRUSSIA'S LAVROV SAYS ON IRAN : Russia wants written guarantees fr…
RE
08:44a'Please close the sky' say Ukrainian refugees
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish