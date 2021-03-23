Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

IMF staff recommends new allocation of $650 billion in emergency reserves: sources

03/23/2021 | 04:33pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: The IMF logo is seen outside the headquarters building in Washington

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The staff of the International Monetary Fund has recommended a new allocation of $650 billion in the Fund's emergency reserves, or Special Drawing Rights, given a new assessment of global reserve needs, sources briefed on the issue said on Tuesday.

The IMF's executive board will discuss the recommendation later Tuesday, the sources said.

An assessment of global reserve needs, completed every five years, showed a clear need for additional SDRs as countries continue to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic, the sources said. No details of the assessment were immediately available.

The IMF had no immediate comment.

The staff recommendation comes after both the Group of Seven advanced economies and the larger Group of 20 major economies backed the first expansion of the IMF's reserves since 2009, a move long opposed by former President Donald Trump.

Global finance officials backed the exansion after U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen offered her qualified support while also demanding greater transparency about how the SDRs would be used and traded. U.S. support is critical since it is the largest shareholder in the global lender.

The staff recommendation paves the way for the U.S. Treasury to notify Congress about the expected IMF allocation.

No formal vote is required, but the plans have already drawn criticism from congressional Republicans, who worry the move would fail to target the countries most in need of the funds but would provide free reserves to China, Russia, Iran and other countries seen as U.S. adversaries.

In a statement last week, the Treasury said countries' financing needs would remain high and SDRs served as a stable reserve asset that offered advantages over borrowed assets.

Any expansion of SDRs must still be formally approved by the IMF board.

Eric LeCompte, a UN adviser and executive director of Jubilee USA Network, a non-profit that advocates for debt relief, welcomed the news. "This is incredible progress because now the clock starts," he said.

(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Dan Grebler)

By Andrea Shalal


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:53pFirst Guyanese crude cargo to India on its way to Mundra port -data
RE
02:40pGAZPROM  : Democratic U.S. senators urge Biden to speed sanctions over Nord Stre..
RE
01:58p(OFFICIAL)-Biden to join EU leaders' video conference in bid to rebuild ties
RE
01:20pEuropean Stocks Close Mixed as Germany Extends Lockdown Amid Rising COVID-19 ..
MT
12:20pNorway blocks Rolls-Royce's plan to sell engine maker to Russia
RE
09:37aEuropean Medicines Agency to Inspect Russian Plants Manufacturing Sputnik V C..
MT
09:33aEXCLUSIVE - 'BUSY ON OTHER FRONTS' : White House without Trump stays quiet on OP..
RE
08:30aROLLS ROYCE  : Norway to Stop Sale Of Rolls-Royce Unit To Russian Company
MT
06:57aAEROFLOT RUSSIAN AIRLINES  : Rising fuel prices compound Russian airlines' pande..
RE
05:16aTurkish lira muted after historic slump, rouble slides as U.S. sanctions loom
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ