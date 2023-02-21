Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:15:25 2023-02-21 am EST
74.8800 RUB   +2.56%
INDIA ECON AFFAIRS SECY: RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR TO FIGURE IN G20 TAL…

02/21/2023 | 03:18am EST
INDIA ECON AFFAIRS SECY: RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR TO FIGURE IN G20 TALKS


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:26aEuropean shares open lower as HSBC weighs
RE
03:25aUkrainian army medics fight to save lives near frontline
RE
03:22aHong Kong stocks fall as geopolitical, recovery concerns weigh
RE
03:18aIndia econ affairs secy: russia-ukraine war to figure in g20 tal..
RE
02:50aRussian rouble weakens ahead of Putin address to parliament
RE
02:31aFrance eyes Ivory Coast after Burkina Faso boots out French troops
RE
02:05aResilient Russian banks lean inwards in pursuit of profit
RE
01:49aEngie income soars to 5.2 billion euros in 2022 on higher gas prices
RE
01:15aAsian shares slip, dollar rally on hold as Fed cues eyed
RE
01:04aUK effort to rebuild Ukraine railways will 'help win war'  minister
AN
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral