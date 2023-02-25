Advanced search
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:08:28 2023-02-25 am EST
75.8000 RUB   -0.24%
09:13aHungary signals fresh delay in Finland, Sweden NATO approval
RE
09:06aG20 meeting: Germany regrets China's position on Ukraine war
RE
08:38aEU adopts fresh sanctions amid vow to ramp up pressure on Moscow
RE
INDIA'S MODI AND GERMANY'S SCHOLZ EXTENSIVELY DISCUSSED UKRAINE-…

02/25/2023 | 06:59am EST
INDIA'S MODI AND GERMANY'S SCHOLZ EXTENSIVELY DISCUSSED UKRAINE-RUSSIA CONFLICT: INDIAN GOVT


© Reuters 2023
