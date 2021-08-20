In COVID-19 hangover, as more around world get vaccinated, fewer give blood

* Blood donations decline sharply in many countries
* Some countries don't permit the newly vaccinated to donate
* Recurring waves, spiking cases, lockdowns shrink donor
pool
* Doubts in Europe on whether unvaccinated people can give
blood
* Growing risk of postponed surgery, treatments,
transfusions
SEOUL, Aug 20 (Reuters) - From Seoul to Paris, and Moscow to
Bangkok, concerned citizens are lining up for vaccine shots as
COVID-19 case numbers swell. That may ease pressure on stretched
hospitals around the world, but with it comes a hangover - a
severe shortage of blood donors.
A number of countries don't allow people who have just been
vaccinated to give blood, as well as banning those in recovery
from coronavirus. With others simply staying home as new
infections rise https://www.reuters.com/world/india/beyond-delta-scientists-are-watching-new-coronavirus-variants-2021-08-08,
doctors say donor pools have shrunk to alarmingly low levels,
menacing urgent operations.
In South Korea, now grappling with record cases https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSL4N2PQ0VO,
donors can't give blood for seven days after a COVID-19 vaccine
shot - and supply is down to just 3.2 days, as of Wednesday,
from 6.5 days' worth this time last year, according to the
Korean Red Cross.
The Korean Medical Association (KMA) has launched a blood
drive, starting with doctors themselves, warning that patients
in need of urgent surgery or transfusions could face emergency
situations, KMA spokeswoman Park Soo-hyun told Reuters.
"There have been increasing times when hospitals notify us
of postponement of surgeries or treatments and crowding due to
lack of blood," Park said.
Recurrent waves of infections, driven by the highly
transmissible Delta variant, and extension of lockdowns have
started taking a bigger toll on donations, according to a
Reuters review of the situation in different countries.
In Thailand, confirmed cases topped 1 million on Friday with
authorities reporting record increases in deaths https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/thailand-reports-record-covid-19-deaths-second-day-row-2021-08-18
in recent weeks.
"Due to the COVID situation, not many people are donating
blood so there is not enough and some surgeries have to be
postponed," said Piya Kiatisewi, a bone cancer surgeon at
Lerdsin Hospital in Bangkok.
'SEPTEMBER WORRIES'
Like South Korea, Russia prohibits blood donations from the
fully vaccinated - but for a whole month, not just seven days.
It also doesn't accept blood from those in the middle of
COVID-19 vaccination cycle.
The Kommersant business daily reported last week that donor
activity in Russia has slumped, hit by the vaccination campaign,
with blood service workers in six different regions reporting
the problem to the paper.
In the United States, supplies of donated blood - already
strained by the pandemic - tightened further in the spring as
hospitals ramped up surgeries that had been on hold, according
to Dr. Claudia Cohn, chief medical officer at AABB, previously
known as the American Association of Blood Banks.
Under U.S. guidelines, people receiving authorized vaccines
do not have to wait before donating blood, but individuals given
a different type of vaccine, possibly in another country, need
to wait 14 days.
To be sure, in western Europe concerns over vaccination-hit
donations have been exacerbated by the traditional summer
holiday period.
France's blood supply agency, the Etablissement Francais du
Sang (EFS), said stocks were too tight for comfort. It said
there are 85,000 red blood cell bags in reserve, below a
comfortable level of 100,000 or more.
"No sick person will miss out on a transfusion but we are
worried for September," an EFS spokesperson told Reuters, when
the volume of surgical operations would typically increase.
In Italy, the National Blood Centre said there were worrying
shortages in a number of regions, including Lazio, centred on
the capital Rome, which had led some hospitals to postpone
planned operations to conserve stocks for emergencies. It blamed
the shortfall mainly on many people being away on holiday and a
lack of staff in some collection centres.
'AFRAID TO DONATE'
Across Europe, donation levels have also been plagued by
uncertainty over whether people can give blood if they have not
been vaccinated, officials in various countries said. Spain's
Health Ministry, for instance, issued a call for donations this
week, telling people it's safe to donate during the pandemic.
In Greece, "People are afraid to go and donate blood to
hospitals because of the coronavirus", said Konstantinos
Stamoulis, scientific director of Hellenic National Blood Center
in Athens. "There are days when there is a reduction of up to
50% in blood donations compared to 2019," he said.
Back in Asia, many countries are now facing their most
severe outbreak of coronavirus so far amid the Delta variant
surge.
In Vietnam, the country's National Institute of Hematology
and Blood Transfusion said it could meet only 50-70% of demand.
"We haven't been able to deploy mobile donor centres," said
Le Hoang Oanh, head of the blood transfusion centre of Cho Ray
Hospital in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam's coronavirus epicentre.
"Instead, we have to call for donors to go to our permanent
centres, which is a challenge given the movement restrictions in
the city."
(Reporting by Sangmi Cha in Seoul; Additional reporting by
Polina Nikolskaya in Moscow, Khanh Vu in Hanoi, Chayut
Setboonsarng in Bangkok, Andrei Khalip in Madrid, Lefteris
Papadimas in Athens, Richard Lough in Paris; Crispian Balmer in
Rome; and Deena Beasley in Los Angeles; Editing by Miyoung Kim,
Kenneth Maxwell and Aurora Ellis)