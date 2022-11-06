Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  08:43 2022-11-06 am EST
61.9000 RUB    0.00%
In Russia-held Donetsk, freed POWs return home

11/06/2022 | 01:03pm EST
STORY: The fighters were freed during a prisoner exchange on Nov. 3, with the two sides in the eight-month-old conflict releasing 107 captives each.

Prisoner exchanges have been a regular occurrence during the conflict, with both military personnel and high-ranking politicians released in the swaps.

"We thought he was dead," said Alexandra Savelyeva, wife of a released serviceman.

"There was information that my husband has been killed. But he turned out to be alive. I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw him in the news bulletin about the prisoner swap. I was just speechless."

In Amvrosiivka, a town of 18,000 people close to the internationally-recognized border with Russia, Denis Pushilin, head of the region's Russian-installed administration, greeted the returning fighters.

Some of the men wept as they were reunited with tearful family members.


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
11:50aRussian-installed Kherson authorities say no electricity, water in city after 'sabotage..
RE
11:05aIn Russian-held Donetsk, freed POWs return to tearful reunions
RE
11:03aRussian jets hit Syria's rebel-held Idlib, at least nine dead - rescuers
RE
08:59aHungary plans to change central bank law to ease budget burden -finance ministry
RE
06:17aUkraine's Russian-held Nova Kakhovka dam damaged in shelling -Russian media
RE
06:03aSouth American fans bite their nails over World Cup chances - and inflation
RE
05:53aJapan hosts multilateral display of naval unity amid East Asia tension
RE
12:25aU.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post
RE
11/05U.S. privately asks Ukraine to show Russia it's open to talks -Washington Post
RE
11/05Scholz: Xi opposing nuclear weapons in Ukraine reason enough to visit China
RE
More news
