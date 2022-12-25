'Incident' at Russia's Engels air base investigated, no damage to civil infrastructure - local governor

Dec 26 (Reuters) - An incident at the Engels air base in
Russia's Saratov region was being investigated but there was no
damage to civilian infrastructure, a local governor said, after
media reports of blasts at the base earlier on Monday.
Ukrainian and Russian media outlets reported that blasts
were heard after midnight at the Engels air base, hundreds of
kilometres (miles) from the frontlines in Ukraine.
"There were no emergencies in residential areas of the
(Engels) city," Roman Busargin, the governor of the region, said
on the Telegram messaging app.
"There is absolutely no threat to residents ... Civil
infrastructure facilities were not damaged. Information about
the incident at a military facility is being checked by law
enforcement agencies.
The RBC-Ukraine news agency reported that two explosions
took place. The Russian news outlet Baza reported, citing local
residents, that air raid sirens were wailing and an explosion
was heard.
The air base, near the city of Saratov, about 730 km (450
miles) southeast of Moscow, was hit on Dec. 5 in what Russia
said was Ukrainian drone attacks on two Russian air bases that
day.
The twin strikes dealt Moscow a major reputational blow and
raised questions about why its defences failed, analysts said,
as attention turned to the use of drones in the war between
neighbours.
Ukraine has never publicly claimed responsibility for
attacks inside Russia, but has said, however, that such
incidents are "karma" for Russia's invasion.
