Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:38:56 2023-03-13 am EDT
75.5000 RUB   +0.43%
04:46aRussia adding IKEA, Lancome and other luxury goods to parallel import list
RE
04:25aIndonesia's Bali wants to tighten visa requirements for Russian tourists
RE
04:05aChina's Xi plans Russia visit as soon as next week - sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Indonesia's Bali wants to tighten visa requirements for Russian tourists

03/13/2023 | 04:25am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
G20 summit in Bali

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Authorities in Indonesia's popular holiday island of Bali have asked the central immigration agency to cancel a visa-on-arrival policy for Russian and Ukrainian nationals after tourists were found working illegally.

Russian nationals are among the biggest groups of foreign arrivals in Indonesia, according to official tourism data. At least four Russian citizens were deported this month for visa violations and immigration authorities have repeatedly warned foreigners in Bali against working on tourist visas.

Bali Governor I Wayan Koster said on Sunday he has asked the Ministry of Law and Human Rights to tighten visa requirements by cancelling the visa-on-arrival facility specifically for Russian and Ukrainian citizens due to a series of violations.

"Because they are at war, so they flocked to Bali, including those who sought comfort or came to work here," he said, according to a post on the immigration agency's Instagram account. He added these two countries were singled out because their citizens' infractions were more "significant" than those of others.

He did not provide details on the violations.

The move comes as Indonesians take to social media to complain about some Russian tourists' actions in Bali, including a model who posed nude at a sacred tree and a man who allegedly hit a pedestrian while driving under the influence of alcohol.

A spokesperson for Indonesia's immigration agency, which is under the law ministry, declined to comment.

The embassies of Russia and Ukraine in Jakarta did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Indonesia allows nationals of certain countries to apply for a visa upon landing in the country, while others have to apply before departure.

More than 77,500 Russians arrived in the Southeast Asian country between September 2022 and January 2023 as COVID-19 restrictions were eased, compared with about 88,000 in the same period just before the pandemic.

About 8,800 Ukrainian visitors arrived between September 2022 and January 2023.

Known for its beaches, temples, waterfalls and nightlife, Bali drew 6.2 million foreign visitors in 2019, the year before the pandemic.

(Reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:46aRussia adding IKEA, Lancome and other luxury goods to parallel import list
RE
04:25aIndonesia's Bali wants to tighten visa requirements for Russian tourists
RE
04:05aChina's Xi plans Russia visit as soon as next week - sources
RE
03:34aRussia's Patrushev doubts pro-Ukrainian group blew up Nord Stream
RE
03:34aRussia's patrushev: russia still does not know exactly who the p̷..
RE
03:31aRussia's patrushev says he doubts nord streams were blown up by…
RE
02:55aExclusive-UK approves increased submarine-related exports to Taiwan, risking angering C..
RE
02:51aGazprom to ship 41.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Monday
RE
02:47aPension Scheme Shareholders Seek Pledge Against Carbon Emissions from BP, Shell
MT
02:18aUK PM Rishi Sunak pledges GBP5 billion for defence
AN
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral