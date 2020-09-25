Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryAll News

Iran, Russia discussing joint production of COVID-19 vaccine - agencies

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/25/2020 | 06:12am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A small bottle labeled with a

MOSCOW, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Iran and Russia's sovereign wealth fund are discussing the joint production of a vaccine against COVID-19, Russian news agencies cited the Iranian ambassador to Moscow as saying on Friday.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has said it is in talks with a number of countries about the possibility of producing the Russian 'Sputnik-V' vaccine abroad, and has signed a deal to manufacture 300 million doses in India.

"We are holding talks, I spoke with the head of RDIF Kirill Dmitriev, our officials have held several rounds of consultations and we announced that we will co-operate," Iran's Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali was quoted as saying.

"We announced that we will co-operate in two-three areas. That includes joint production with Russia. Iran has great potential to produce the vaccine," Jalali was quoted as saying.

RDIF declined to comment on the Iran talks. RDIF has also struck several deals in recent weeks to supply the vaccine, which is currently being tested in a large-scale trial in Moscow, abroad.

It has signed deals with Kazakhstan and two states in Brazil, and private pharmaceutical firms in India and Mexico.

RDIF also said earlier on Friday it would supply 35 million doses to Laxisam, a pharmaceutical firm in Uzbekistan. (Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Polina Ivanova; Editing by Toby Chopra and Angus MacSwan)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:12aIran, Russia discussing joint production of COVID-19 vaccine - agencies
RE
05:59aWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now
RE
04:52aIran, Russia discussing joint production of COVID-19 vaccine - agencies
RE
04:48aStocks, FX let up at end of brutal week; Turkey's lira climbs 1%
RE
03:45aChina on course for record LNG imports as industries recover, expand
RE
02:14aEXCLUSIVE : AstraZeneca gets partial immunity in low-cost EU vaccine deal
RE
02:00aAstraZeneca gets partial immunity in low-cost EU vaccine deal
RE
09/24Ftse russell adds russia to equities index watchlist for possible reclassific..
RE
09/24Facebook suspends fake Russian accounts, warns of U.S. election hack-and-leak..
RE
09/24Facebook suspends fake Russian accounts, warns of US election hack-and-leak t..
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group