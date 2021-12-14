Iran accuses Western parties to 2015 nuclear deal of 'blame game'

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Iran on Tuesday accused Western
parties to its 2015 nuclear deal of "persisting in their blame
game", a day after European diplomats said the accord would soon
be an empty shell, without progress.
"Some actors persist in their blame game habit, instead of
real diplomacy. We proposed our ideas early, and worked
constructively and flexibly to narrow gaps," Iran's top
negotiator, Ali Bagheri Kani, said on Twitter.
"Diplomacy is a two-way street. If there's real will to
remedy the culprit's wrongdoing, the way for a quick, good deal
will be paved."
On Monday, British, French and German diplomats said major
powers and Iran had yet to get down to business at talks on
rescuing the nuclear deal, which will very soon become "an empty
shell" without progress.
"As of this moment, we still have not been able to get down
to real negotiations," the diplomats from the so-called E3 said
in a statement about the Vienna nuclear negotiations in which
they are shuttling between U.S. and Iranian officials.
"Time is running out. Without swift progress, in light of
Iran's fast-forwarding of its nuclear programme, the (nuclear
pact) will very soon become an empty shell," they added.
The statement offered a pessimistic assessment of efforts to
revive the deal under which Iran had limited its nuclear
programme in return for relief from U.S., European Union and
U.N. economic sanctions.
Then-President Donald Trump pulled the United States out of
the accord in 2018 and reimposed U.S. sanctions, prompting Iran
to begin violating its nuclear restrictions in 2019.
Trump's successor, Democrat Joe Biden, has sought a mutual
return to compliance with the deal via indirect talks with Iran
as Tehran refuses to meet directly with American officials.
The other countries in the deal are Britain, China, France,
Germany and Russia.
Diplomats said they made significant progress in the six
rounds of negotiations between April and June, when the talks
took a five-month hiatus after the election of hard-line cleric
Ebrahim Raisi as Iran's president.
During the seventh round, which began on Nov. 29, Iran
abandoned any compromises it had made in the previous six,
pocketed those made by others, and demanded more, a senior U.S.
official has said.
(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and
Lincoln Feast.)