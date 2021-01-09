Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Currencies  >  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsMarketScreener Strategies

Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians - president

01/09/2021 | 04:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Foreign companies will not be allowed to test COVID-19 vaccines on the Iranian people, President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, a day after Iran's Supreme Leader banned vaccine imports from the United States and Britain.

"Foreign companies wanted to give us vaccines so they would be tested on the Iranian people. But the health ministry prevented it," Rouhani said in televised remarks, without naming the companies or giving further details.

"Our people will not be a testing device for vaccine manufacturing companies," he added. "We shall purchase safe foreign vaccines."

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's highest authority, said on Friday the U.S. and Britain were "untrustworthy" and possibly sought to spread the infection to other countries.

Iran could obtain vaccines from other reliable places, he added, without giving details. China and Russia are both allies of Iran, the Middle East country hardest hit by the coronavirus.

Khamenei repeated the accusations in a tweet that was removed by Twitter along with a message saying it violated the platform's rules against misinformation.

Iran launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19 vaccine candidate late last month, saying it could help the country defeat the pandemic despite U.S. sanctions that affect its ability to import vaccines.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been on the rise since 2018, when President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear deal and re-imposed sanctions. (Editing by Lisa Barrington and Jan Harvey)


© Reuters 2021
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:20aIran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians - pres..
RE
01/08Soybeans to 6-1/2-year top on expectations of tightening stocks
RE
01/08Deutsche Bank to pay nearly $125 million to resolve U.S. bribery, metals char..
RE
01/08Soybeans to 6-1/2 year top on expectations of tightening stocks
RE
01/08Russia reports 23,652 new coronavirus cases, 454 deaths
RE
01/08Oil rises to 11-month high, logs weekly gain on Saudi output cut
RE
01/072021 to be a prosperous year for most EM currencies
RE
01/07Israel Races Ahead With Covid-19 Vaccines, While Palestinians Wait
DJ
01/07EMEA FX, stocks gain as Democrat Senate win hits dollar
RE
01/07TCS GROUP HOLDING PLC : Total conversion of Class B shares and reclassification ..
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ