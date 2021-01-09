Iran bans foreign companies from testing COVID-19 vaccines on Iranians - president

DUBAI, Jan 9 (Reuters) - Foreign companies will not be
allowed to test COVID-19 vaccines on the Iranian people,
President Hassan Rouhani said on Saturday, a day after Iran's
Supreme Leader banned vaccine imports from the United States and
Britain.
"Foreign companies wanted to give us vaccines so they would
be tested on the Iranian people. But the health ministry
prevented it," Rouhani said in televised remarks, without naming
the companies or giving further details.
"Our people will not be a testing device for vaccine
manufacturing companies," he added. "We shall purchase safe
foreign vaccines."
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Iran's highest
authority, said on Friday the U.S. and Britain were
"untrustworthy" and possibly sought to spread the infection to
other countries.
Iran could obtain vaccines from other reliable places, he
added, without giving details. China and Russia are both allies
of Iran, the Middle East country hardest hit by the coronavirus.
Khamenei repeated the accusations in a tweet that was
removed by Twitter along with a message saying it violated the
platform's rules against misinformation.
Iran launched human trials of its first domestic COVID-19
vaccine candidate late last month, saying it could help the
country defeat the pandemic despite U.S. sanctions that affect
its ability to import vaccines.
Tensions between Washington and Tehran have been on the rise
since 2018, when President Donald Trump abandoned a 2015 nuclear
deal and re-imposed sanctions.
(Editing by Lisa Barrington and Jan Harvey)