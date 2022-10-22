Advanced search
  Homepage
  Currencies
  US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  03:25 2022-10-22 am EDT
61.5000 RUB   +1.40%
06:02aHow water has been weaponised in Ukraine
RE
05:08aIran condemns call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine
RE
10/21Mexican craft beer to gain ground despite soaring costs, says trade group
RE
Iran condemns call for UN probe into alleged use of its drones in Ukraine

10/22/2022 | 05:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A view of drones during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran

(Reuters) -Iran on Saturday strongly condemned a call by France, Germany and Britain for the United Nations to probe accusations that Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine, its foreign ministry said.

Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said Friday's call by the so called E-3 group of countries was "false and baseless" and that it was "strongly rejected and condemned".

Ukraine says Russia has used Iranian-made Shahed-136 attack drones that cruise towards their target and explode on impact.

Tehran denies supplying the drones to Moscow and Russia has denied its forces used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

"The government of the Islamic Republic of Iran, in its pursuit to protect its national interest and to secure the rights of the noble Iranian people, reserves the right to respond to any irresponsible action," the Iranian foreign ministry website quoted Kanaani as saying.

"It will not hesitate to defend the interests of the Iranian people," he said, without elaborating.

In a letter signed by their U.N. envoys and seen by Reuters, the three European countries backed Ukraine's call on Monday for a U.N. probe, arguing the drone use breached U.N. Security Council Resolution (UNSCR) 2231 endorsing the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

(Editing by Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2022
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBearish