Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Iran's Shamkhani says Tehran is evaluating new components in nuclear talks

03/07/2022 | 12:13am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Admiral Ali Shamkhani, Iran?s Supreme National Security Council Director, speaks to the media after his arrival at Damascus airport

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran's top security official Ali Shamkhani said on Monday negotiators are evaluating new components that have affected talks in Vienna on reviving Iran's 2015 nuclear deal with Western powers.

Shamkhani said on Twitter Iran was adapting initiatives to accelerate an agreement.

Talks to revive the pact have been mired in uncertainty following Russia's demands for a U.S. guarantee that the sanctions it faces over the Ukraine conflict would not hurt its trade with Iran.

Moscow raised the potential stumbling block on Saturday, just as months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Vienna appeared to be headed for an agreement, with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov saying the Western sanctions over Ukraine had become a stumbling block for the nuclear deal.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken sought to dispel talk of such obstacles on Sunday when he said the sanctions imposed on Russia over Ukraine had nothing to do with a nuclear deal with Iran.

The 2015 accord eased sanctions on Iran in return for limiting its enrichment of uranium, making it harder for it to develop material for nuclear weapons.

The accord fell apart after President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the pact in 2018.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue and Michael Georgy)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
12:48aExperts See EU Accelerating Clean Energy Shift Amid Russia-Ukraine Conflict
MT
12:46aSwedish Autoparts Maker Bulten To Exit Russian Operations After Ukraine Invasion
MT
12:44aRussian Banks To Issue UnionPay Cards As Visa, Mastercard Halt Operations Amid Ukraine ..
MT
12:34aIRON ORE OUTLOOK IS MORE BULLISH THA : Russell
RE
12:29aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Stocks to Sink as Ukraine Onslaught Continues; Brent Tops $130
DJ
12:28aRussia to open humanitarian corridors on March 7 -Interfax
RE
12:27aNext To Halt Operations At Distribution Center, Shut Down Website In Russia
MT
12:21aRussia's VTB Bank To Exit Europe After Assets Frozen Amid Sanctions
MT
12:20aFitch Cuts Allianz's Russian Unit Amid Elevated Economic, Country Risks
MT
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish