Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:45:20 2023-03-11 am EST
75.8000 RUB   -0.49%
09:35aRussian shelling kills 3 Ukrainian civilians in Kherson, one in the east
RE
09:03aIran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster
RE
03/10Analysis-China role in Saudi, Iran deal a tricky test for US
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster

03/11/2023 | 09:03am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Russian Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters perform a flight during the Aviadarts competition outside Ryazan

DUBAI (Reuters) - Iran has reached a deal to buy advanced Su-35 fighter planes from Russia, Iranian state media said on Saturday, expanding a relationship that has seen Iranian-built drones used in Russia's war on Ukraine.

"The Sukhoi-35 fighter planes are technically acceptable to Iran and Iran has finalised a contract for their purchase," the broadcaster IRIB quoted Iran's mission to the United Nations as saying in New York.

The report did not carry any Russian confirmation of the deal, details of which were not disclosed. The mission said Iran had also inquired about buying military aircraft from several other, unnamed countries, IRIB reported.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran last July, stressing closer ties in the face of Western pressure over the war in Ukraine.

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but says they were sent before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year. Moscow denies that its forces use Iranian-built drones in Ukraine, although many have been shot down and recovered there.

Iran's air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft: Russian jets as well as ageing U.S. models acquired before the Iranian revolution of 1979.

In 2018, Iran said it had started production of the locally designed Kowsar fighter for use in its air force. Some military experts believe the jet is a carbon copy of an F-5 first produced in the United States in the 1960s.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
09:35aRussian shelling kills 3 Ukrainian civilians in Kherson, one in the east
RE
09:03aIran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster
RE
03/10Analysis-China role in Saudi, Iran deal a tricky test for US
RE
03/10Corn, wheat get boost from weaker dollar after multi-month lows
RE
03/10Shifts in US employment may drive gains in labor productivity -Treasury
RE
03/10Canada bans Russian aluminum and steel imports
RE
03/10CERAWEEK-U.S. Senator Joe Manchin blasts Ford's battery deal with China's CATL
RE
03/10Europeans in the red; banks hurt on the Mib.
AN
03/10Fico's pro-Russian party takes poll lead ahead of Slovakia's Sept vote
RE
03/10France and Britain seal deals on nuclear cooperation
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral