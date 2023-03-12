Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  10:53:47 2023-03-11 am EST
75.8000 RUB   -0.49%
12:50aIran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster
RE
03/11Factbox-China's new line-up of top government leaders
RE
03/11SpaceX capsule splashes down with ISS crew of four
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Iran to buy Su-35 fighter jets from Russia - Iranian broadcaster

03/12/2023 | 12:50am EST
FILE PHOTO: Russian Sukhoi Su-35 jet fighters perform a flight during the Aviadarts competition outside Ryazan

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran has reached a deal to buy advanced Su-35 fighter planes from Russia, Iranian state media said on Saturday, expanding a relationship that has seen Iranian-built drones used in Russia's war on Ukraine.

"The Sukhoi-35 fighter planes are technically acceptable to Iran and Iran has finalised a contract for their purchase," the broadcaster IRIB quoted Iran's mission to the United Nations in New York as saying.

IRIB's report did not carry any Russian confirmation of the deal, details of which were not disclosed. The mission said Iran had also inquired about buying military aircraft from several other unnamed countries, IRIB reported.

Iran's purchase of Russian fighter jets was first reported by news website Semafor on Thursday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran last July, stressing closer ties in the face of Western pressure over the war in Ukraine.

Iran has acknowledged sending drones to Russia but says they were sent before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine last year. Moscow denies that its forces use Iranian-built drones in Ukraine, although many have been shot down and recovered there.

Iran's air force has only a few dozen strike aircraft, including Russian jets as well as ageing U.S. models acquired before the Iranian revolution of 1979.

In 2018, Iran said it had started production of the locally-designed Kowsar fighter for use in its air force. Some military experts believe the jet is a carbon copy of an F-5, first produced in the United States in the 1960s.

(Reporting by Dubai newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
