  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  12:50 2022-10-24 pm EDT
61.9250 RUB   +0.69%
01:15pIran will not remain indifferent if proven Russia using its drones in Ukraine - official
RE
01:10pU.S. government to issue warnings on election threats -Politico
RE
12:26pRussian forces "preparing to work under radioactive contamination" - Moscow
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Iran will not remain indifferent if proven Russia using its drones in Ukraine - official

10/24/2022 | 01:15pm EDT
Iranian FM Amirabdollahian speaks during a news conference in Ankara

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran will not remain indifferent if it is proven that its drones are being used by Russia in the Ukraine war, the Iranian foreign minister said on Monday, amid allegations the Islamic Republic has supplied drones to Moscow to attack Ukraine.

"If it is proven to us that Iranian drones are being used in the Ukraine war against people, we should not remain indifferent," state media cited Hossein Amirabdollahian as saying.

However, Amirabdollahian said defence cooperation between Tehran and Moscow will continue.

Britain, France and Germany on Friday called for a United Nations probe of accusations Russia has used Iranian-origin drones to attack Ukraine, allegedly violating a U.N. Security Council resolution.

Citing diplomats and officials, Reuters reported last week that in addition to more drones, Iran had promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles.

(Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jonathan Oatis)


© Reuters 2022
