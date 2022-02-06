Israel's Bennett says spoke with U.S. President Biden on Iran, Ukraine and Russia

JERUSALEM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali
Bennett said on Sunday he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden
and discussed ways to halt Iran's nuclear program.
The two leaders also spoke about Russia-Ukraine tensions and
Bennett said he had congratulated Biden on the U.S. raid that
led to the death of the leader of the jihadist group Islamic
State, Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi.
Bennett said in a statement that he thanked Biden for his
support of Israel and invited him to visit.
