    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Israel's Bennett says spoke with U.S. President Biden on Iran, Ukraine and Russia

02/06/2022 | 01:13pm EST
JERUSALEM, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden and discussed ways to halt Iran's nuclear program.

The two leaders also spoke about Russia-Ukraine tensions and Bennett said he had congratulated Biden on the U.S. raid that led to the death of the leader of the jihadist group Islamic State, Abu Ibrahim al-Quraishi.

Bennett said in a statement that he thanked Biden for his support of Israel and invited him to visit. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Alexander Smith)


© Reuters 2022
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish