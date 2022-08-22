Log in
05:41pRussia calls Britain hypocritical for questioning its right to sit at G20
RE
05:30pUkrainian soldiers accuse Russians of abuses in captivity
RE
04:37pGermany's Uniper to restart coal-fired power plant as Gazprom halts supply to Europe
RE
'It's like sitting on a powder keg', say people near Ukraine nuclear plant

08/22/2022 | 05:53pm EDT
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant near Enerhodar

(Reuters) - People living near Europe's largest nuclear power plant, which is in southern Ukraine, on Monday said they were worried about the potentially disastrous consequences if it were hit by shells.

Russia and Ukraine repeatedly accuse each other of firing at the Zaporizhzhia facility, which lies close to the town of Enerhodar that pro-Moscow forces now control.

"Of course, we are worried. ... It's like sitting on a powder keg," said Enerhodar resident Alexander Lifirenko.

The head of the city's civil-military administration said local authorities had a plan to cope with an accident and noted some shells ere falling close to the plant's six reactors.

"In case a reactor is hit, it will be not a local, but a global catastrophe," said Alexander Volga.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:09pPesticide sales in Brazil jump as prices rise -industry group
RE
03:53pU.S. rejects Ukraine demand of blanket visa ban on Russians
RE
03:20pU.S. says condemns targeting of civilians when asked on Dugina attack
RE
03:02pDollar rises on risk aversion; euro revisits parity
RE
02:23pGermany, Canada to boost energy, mineral ties as they decarbonize
RE
01:40pMoscow Exchange to ban use of dollars as collateral from Aug. 29
RE
01:23pU.S. disapproves of Dennis Rodman's planned rescue mission for Griner
RE
More news
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish