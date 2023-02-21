Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  06:17:29 2023-02-21 am EST
73.7500 RUB   +1.02%
06:29aBHP's First-Half Net Profit Fell on Weaker Commodity Prices -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by -2-
DJ
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by Geopolitical Tensions, Rate Hike Fears
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Italy PM Meloni arrives in Kyiv ahead of Zelenskiy talks

02/21/2023 | 06:16am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Italy's Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, attends the European leaders summit in Brussels

KYIV (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni arrived in Kyiv on Tuesday to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, hours after pledging continued military support for Ukraine.

Meloni said she was "honoured" to make the visit as she stepped off a train coming from Poland. Ukrainian officials greeted her with a bunch of flowers.

The Italian leader was expected to visit the war-battered towns of Bucha and Irpin, in the north-western outskirts of Kyiv, before her talks with Zelenskiy.

"I am here to understand the needs of a people fighting for their freedom. It's always different seeing things with your own eyes and I think it helps Italians understand," Meloni said in comments carried by Italian public RAI television.

Her trip comes a day after U.S. President Joe Biden visited the Ukrainian capital.

Meloni, who took office in October, had repeatedly said she wanted to go to Kyiv ahead of the Feb. 24 anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Her right-wing government has kept up support for Ukraine, even if junior partners in the coalition, particularly former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, have expressed misgivings.

Stopping off in Warsaw on Monday to meet her Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawiecki, Meloni said Italy and Poland would keep supplying Ukraine with arms.

Italy and France have recently finalised talks over delivery of an advanced air defence system to Kyiv in the spring, but Italian help is unlikely to stretch to supplying war planes.

"I think it is practically impossible that we may send Italian fighter jets," Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told Tuesday's La Stampa newspaper.

(Reporting by Alvise Armellini, editing by Crispian Balmer)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
06:29aBHP's First-Half Net Profit Fell on Weaker Commodity Prices -- Commodities Roundup
DJ
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by -2-
DJ
06:26aNorth American Morning Briefing: Sentiment Hit by Geopol..
DJ
06:22aFactbox-What is the New START nuclear arms treaty?
RE
06:21aU.N. says recorded civilian toll of 8,000 in Ukraine is 'tip of the iceberg'
RE
06:16aItaly PM Meloni arrives in Kyiv ahead of Zelenskiy talks
RE
06:13aUpcoming Retail Earnings, Geopolitical Tensions Blunt Wall Street Pre-Bell; Europe Lowe..
MT
06:05aEU countries mull curbing Russia sanctions dodging via trade tools, access to EU market
RE
06:05aPutin: Russia suspends participation in last remaining nuclear treaty with U.S
RE
06:05aEuropean Midday Briefing: Mood Downbeat on Fed -2-
DJ
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral