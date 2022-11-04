Italy expands Adriatic drilling rights to hike gas output, lower price

ROME, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Italy's new government will
expand concessions to drill for gas in the Adriatic, Prime
Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Friday, in a drive to double
Rome's output to 6 billion cubic metres per year and lower
energy prices for firms.
The measure will take the form of an amendment to a
government decree due to be approved in parliament in the next
few days, Meloni told reporters.
It envisages 10-year concessions to drill between nine and
12 miles off Italy's Adriatic coast, extracting up to 15 billion
cubic metres of gas, Energy Minister Gilberto Pichetto Fratin
said at a news conference alongside Meloni.
A draft of the scheme seen by Reuters had set the extraction
limit at 10 billion cubic metres over a 15-year period.
Under Rome's plans, the gas from the new national production
will be sold to Italian energy-intensive firms at between 50 and
100 euros per megawatt hour, Meloni said - a discount compared
with prices on the European gas market.
Italy has been working to find new gas supplies to replace
imports from Russia, which accounted for around 38% of its total
consumption last year, before Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The planned increase in domestic output will provide only a
small part of Italy's needs, with more decisive contributions
coming from recently signed import agreements with countries
such as Algeria, Norway, Congo and Azerbaijan.
Environmentalists say Rome should be doing more to
accelerate the rollout of renewable energy sources such as solar
and wind power.
Ten European states agreed on Friday to spell out this year
how they will limit export credits for overseas fossil fuel
projects, but they shelved a draft pledge to explicitly end such
support after pushback from Italy.
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte in Rome
Writing by Gavin Jones
Editing by Matthew Lewis)