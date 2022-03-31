Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Italy working for firm EU response to Russia's rouble gas payment order

03/31/2022 | 02:46pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Illustration shows natural gas pipeline, Russian Rouble banknote and flag

MILAN (Reuters) - The Italian government is in contact with its European partners to give a firm response to Russia after a decree introduced by Moscow requiring European importers to pay roubles for Russian gas.

"The prime minister will speak to German Chancellor [Olaf]Scholz this evening and bilateral talks are under way between energy ministers," Italy's Ecology Transition Minister Roberto Cingolani said in a statement on Thursday.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on Thursday requiring foreign buyers to pay roubles for Russian gas from April 1 or see their contracts halted, a move described as "blackmail" by European states.

Cingolani said Italy's current gas reserve levels would allow economic activity in the country to continue "even in the case of sudden and unlikely disruptions to Russian supplies."

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Valentina Za)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
03:14pItaly's Draghi says does not believe Russian gas supplies at risk
RE
03:10pU.S. officials circle globe to keep pressure on Putin as ruble rises
RE
03:05pRussia cannot be constructive partner at G20 table -Canada PM
RE
03:05pRussia cannot be constructive partner at G20 table -Canada PM
RE
02:58pRussia says it will open humanitarian corridor from Mariupol on April 1 - Tass
RE
02:52pNo EU countries have signalled gas supply emergencies, European Commission says
RE
02:42pWTI Oil Falls 7% as the US Plans to Release Up to 180-Million Barrels of Strategic Rese..
MT
02:35pSoybeans fall to 1-month low on U.S. acreage forecast, corn firms
RE
02:35pU.S. wants Ukraine's borders to be respected as before invasion -Pentagon
RE
02:34pUS to Tap Oil Reserves for 1 Million Barrels a Day to Combat Gasoline Prices, Supply Cr..
MT
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral