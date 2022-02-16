JGB yields near multi-year highs as Russia-Ukraine tensions wane

TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Yields of Japanese government
bonds rose to hover near multi-year highs on Wednesday, as risk
sentiment got a boost after Russia said it was moving troops
away from the Ukrainian border, while gains in the benchmark
10-year yields were capped.
The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to
0.215%, but hovered marginally lower than its six-year high of
0.230% scaled last week. The five-year yield rose
one basis point to 0.050%, its highest since November 2015.
Asian shares rallied as fears of a Russian invasion of the
Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was
returning some troops to base in an apparent de-escalation,
delivering investors a measure of relief.
The Bank of Japan successfully defended its key bond yield
target on Monday, holding the line on its ultra-loose monetary
policy, by offering to buy an unlimited amount of the 10-year
debt at 0.25% to stop rates from going higher.
The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points
to 0.700%, its highest since February 2017.
The 30-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis points
to 0.930%, the highest since October 2018.
The 40-year JGB yield climbed 2.5 basis
points to 0.970%, the highest since November 2018.
The two-year JGB yield remained at minus
0.030% as the bonds with that maturity did not trade.
Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.15 point to
149.9, with a trading volume of 16,768 lots.
(Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)