JGB yields near multi-year highs as Russia-Ukraine tensions wane

02/16/2022 | 02:39am EST
TOKYO, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Yields of Japanese government bonds rose to hover near multi-year highs on Wednesday, as risk sentiment got a boost after Russia said it was moving troops away from the Ukrainian border, while gains in the benchmark 10-year yields were capped.

The 10-year JGB yield rose 0.5 basis point to 0.215%, but hovered marginally lower than its six-year high of 0.230% scaled last week. The five-year yield rose one basis point to 0.050%, its highest since November 2015.

Asian shares rallied as fears of a Russian invasion of the Ukraine this week dissipated after Moscow indicated it was returning some troops to base in an apparent de-escalation, delivering investors a measure of relief.

The Bank of Japan successfully defended its key bond yield target on Monday, holding the line on its ultra-loose monetary policy, by offering to buy an unlimited amount of the 10-year debt at 0.25% to stop rates from going higher.

The 20-year JGB yield rose 1.5 basis points to 0.700%, its highest since February 2017.

The 30-year JGB yield rose 3.5 basis points to 0.930%, the highest since October 2018.

The 40-year JGB yield climbed 2.5 basis points to 0.970%, the highest since November 2018.

The two-year JGB yield remained at minus 0.030% as the bonds with that maturity did not trade.

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures fell 0.15 point to 149.9, with a trading volume of 16,768 lots. (Reporting by Tokyo markets team; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)


© Reuters 2022
