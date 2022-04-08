Japan expels eight Russian diplomats, condemns situation in Ukraine

TOKYO, April 8 (Reuters) - Japan expelled eight Russian
diplomats on Friday, in a rare move it said was in response to
Russia's actions in Ukraine, including the killing of civilians.
The step comes after European Union nations, including
France and Germany, said this week they would expel Russian
diplomats. Russia denies targeting civilians in the conflict in
Ukraine, where it says it has launched a "special operation."
Several trade officials were among the diplomats expelled by
Japan, but not the Russian ambassador, Mikhail Galuzin, said
foreign ministry officials, who declined to give further
details.
Such expulsions, though infrequent, are not unheard of for
Japan, however, having happened several times during the Soviet
era, the officials said.
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is expected to announce
additional sanctions on Russia at a news conference set for 6
p.m. (0900 GMT).
Earlier on Friday, the industry minister said Japan planned
to reduce Russian coal imports gradually while seeking
alternative suppliers in the wake of sanctions against Moscow.
