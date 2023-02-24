Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  04:47:36 2023-02-24 am EST
75.3800 RUB   +0.01%
05:00aU.S. plans $550 million aid for Ukraine, Moldova energy security
RE
04:52aJapan preparing new Russian sanctions with G7 partners
RE
04:44aOne year of war in Europe: How the dollar, energy and food prices swirled
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Japan preparing new Russian sanctions with G7 partners

02/24/2023 | 04:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Greece's PM Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Japan

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan is preparing a new package of sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine in step with other Group of Seven (G7) countries, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday.

Speaking at a news conference to mark the one-year anniversary of the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", Kishida said Japan would also press third parties to suspend military support to Russia.

His remarks came ahead of a call with other G7 leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy due later on Friday. Britain on Friday announced a new package of sanctions against Russia, including export bans on every item used by Russia in war, while the United States has said it will also unveil new measures.

Japan last month tightened sanctions against Russia, including banning some exports and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities. Kishida did not specify the new measures being drawn up.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and John Geddie; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Alex Richardson)


© Reuters 2023
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
05:00aU.S. plans $550 million aid for Ukraine, Moldova energy security
RE
04:52aJapan preparing new Russian sanctions with G7 partners
RE
04:44aOne year of war in Europe: How the dollar, energy and food pri..
RE
04:36aSingapore companies should manage own risks in Russian oil trade, minister says
RE
04:17aHong Kong Stocks Remain Slumped at End of Trading Week; NetEase Drops 11%
MT
04:14aRussia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders
RE
04:11aPolish PM Morawiecki visits Kyiv on Friday in show of support
RE
04:02aJupiter Fund blames macroeconomic factors as profit and revenue tumble
AN
03:57aDenmark 'open' to delivering F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine - minister
RE
03:44aChina's CNPC sets up regional offices to manage global portfolio - sources
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral