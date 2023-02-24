Japan preparing new Russian sanctions with G7 partners

Speaking at a news conference to mark the one-year anniversary of the invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation", Kishida said Japan would also press third parties to suspend military support to Russia.

His remarks came ahead of a call with other G7 leaders and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy due later on Friday. Britain on Friday announced a new package of sanctions against Russia, including export bans on every item used by Russia in war, while the United States has said it will also unveil new measures.

Japan last month tightened sanctions against Russia, including banning some exports and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities. Kishida did not specify the new measures being drawn up.

(Reporting by Sakura Murakami and John Geddie; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky and Alex Richardson)