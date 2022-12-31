Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Currencies
  3. US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB)
  4. News
  5. Summary
    USDRUB   

US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Delayed  -  05:19 2022-12-30 pm EST
72.0000 RUB   -1.37%
04:07aJapan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
RE
02:26aShareholders at Russia's NLMK vote against dividend payout for 9M-2022
RE
12/30Factbox-Key facts about pioneering broadcast journalist Barbara Walters
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesMarketScreener Strategies

Japan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s -Kyodo

12/31/2022 | 04:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Defence is arranging to develop multiple long-range missiles with a range of up to about 3,000 kilometers (1,860 miles) and aims to deploy them in the 2030s, Kyodo news reported on Saturday, citing a source familiar with the matter.

The government is looking to deploy a 2,000-km range missile by the early 2030s and a 3,000-km hypersonic missile that can reach anywhere in North Korea and some parts of China by around 2035, Kyodo said.

Japan this month unveiled its biggest military build-up since World War Two with a $320 billion plan that will buy missiles capable of striking China and ready it for sustained conflict, as regional tensions and Russia's Ukraine invasion stoke war fears.

(Reporting by Kantaro Komiya; Editing by Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2022
All news about US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
04:07aJapan to develop 3,000 km long-range missiles, deploy in 2030s -Kyodo
RE
02:26aShareholders at Russia's NLMK vote against dividend payout for 9M-2022
RE
12/30Factbox-Key facts about pioneering broadcast journalist Barbara Walters
RE
12/30Analysis-Citgo may face new upheaval under Venezuela's political changes
RE
12/30Shale oil wraps up an underwhelming year, girds for lower growth
RE
12/30Stocks end 2022 with a thud; Treasury yields, oil prices rise
RE
12/30Wall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
RE
12/30Supreme dollar rules the roost in gold market
RE
12/30Wall St ends 2022 with biggest annual drop since 2008
RE
12/30Shale oil wraps up an underwhelming year, girds for lower growth
RE
More news
Chart US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Duration : Period :
US Dollar / Russian Rouble (USD/RUB) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish