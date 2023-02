As the organiser of the meeting and the chair of G7 summit this year, Japan is also preparing to host a G7 summit meeting online on Feb. 24, timed with the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Kyodo news agency reported earlier this month.

Support measures to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia are expected to be a top priority for G7 leaders.

Russia has called the attack a "special military operation".

(Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)